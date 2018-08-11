Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,636 Buckle Inc (BKE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 35.6% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Buckle by 12.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $758,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.65. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.