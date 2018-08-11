Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 175,350 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.67 million, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

