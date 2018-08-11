Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) CEO Sells $506,600.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 4,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Jack Bendheim sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $568,200.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 17,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $837,162.40.

On Monday, July 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $469,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $1,406,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $457,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,369,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

