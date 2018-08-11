Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $218,981.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00266842 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002907 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

