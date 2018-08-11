Petrus Resources (PRQ) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRQ. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Petrus Resources traded up C$0.08, reaching C$0.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,912. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.78.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

