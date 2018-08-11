Penumbra (PEN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of Penumbra opened at $124.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,435.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.40 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,954. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

