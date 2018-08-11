Penumbra Inc (PEN) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra opened at $124.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,435.00, a PEG ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $1,152,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,954 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.