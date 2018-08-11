Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a C$1.10 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGF. AltaCorp Capital lowered Pengrowth Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.15 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Pengrowth Energy stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.52.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

