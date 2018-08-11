Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for PureTech Health (PRTC)

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.17) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PureTech Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.45).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.07) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.38).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.