pdvWireless (PDVW) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the wireless provider an impact score of 46.0210186636343 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of pdvWireless traded up $1.85, reaching $32.30, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 45,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. pdvWireless has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $420.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.80.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 481.95%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. equities analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDVW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other pdvWireless news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,283.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,105. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

