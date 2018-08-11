PDF Solutions (PDFS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 182,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,437. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.92 million, a P/E ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 1.21.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 797,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 166,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 116,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

