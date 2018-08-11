PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of PCSB Financial opened at $20.18 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.52. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 13.08%.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCSB shares. ValuEngine lowered PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

