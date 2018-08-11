Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Director Sells $12,107.52 in Stock

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Director Michael R. Long sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $12,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Payment Data Systems traded down $0.01, reaching $1.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 33,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,814. Payment Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PYDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

