Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 185,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $528,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $1,333,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,714 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

