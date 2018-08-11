Pauline Richards Buys 1,100 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) Director Pauline Richards acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $39,358.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A traded down $0.55, hitting $34.54, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 461,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,793. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $112,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $241,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

