Patterson Companies (PDCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 79,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 496,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.