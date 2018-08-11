Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group traded up $0.15, reaching $18.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,039,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,947. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 889.47%.

PEGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

