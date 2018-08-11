Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $53,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 312,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 68.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Party City Holdco opened at $15.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.