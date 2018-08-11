Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Parsley Energy worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy opened at $30.28 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

