ParkByte Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded flat against the dollar. ParkByte has a market cap of $115,144.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030684 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00262202 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

