Park National Co. (PRK) Short Interest Down 33.2% in July

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,141 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 13th total of 477,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 165.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 91.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of Park National opened at $111.26 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Park National has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.