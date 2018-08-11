Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $220.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.56 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $190.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $859.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.60 million to $868.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $918.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $888.31 million to $963.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver traded down $0.35, hitting $17.01, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,173. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

