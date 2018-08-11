Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Pampa Energia traded down $1.79, hitting $35.23, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 581,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8,216.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 76.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 170.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

