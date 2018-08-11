Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 121 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ROYT stock remained flat at $$2.39 during midday trading on Monday. 145,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,925. The company has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.31. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.58%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

