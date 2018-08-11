Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 84,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 545,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $35.06 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

