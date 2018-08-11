P & F Industries (PFIN) Issues Earnings Results

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Shares of P & F Industries stock remained flat at $$8.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760. P & F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

