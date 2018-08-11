P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) CFO Sells $45,515.75 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) CFO Allen West sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $45,515.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $82,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $62.69 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.72. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth $451,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 144.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.