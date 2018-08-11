P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) CFO Sells $45,515.75 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) CFO Allen West sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $45,515.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $82,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PTSI opened at $62.69 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.28.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.72. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
