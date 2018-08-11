OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of OSI Systems opened at $79.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

