Organovo (ONVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 68.75% and a negative net margin of 756.09%.

Shares of Organovo traded down $0.24, reaching $1.13, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,110. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.56. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organovo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

