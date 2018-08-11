O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We believe the industry backdrop remains favorable and see opportunity for share gains via ORLY’s diverse go- to-market strategy (58% DIY, 42% Pro), best-in-class operating model (hub-and-spoke distribution network, Pro initiatives, etc.), growing store base and opportunities from digital initiatives and potential international expansion. Key takes from today include: ORLY’s untapped domestic markets can support ~200 annual new stores; Omnichannel investments are ramping; and the DIFM industry remains highly fragmented, with 50%+ market share controlled by independents. While shares have rallied 21% over the past 3 months (vs. +7% SPX), NTM P/E remains 12%/11% below 3/5 year averages and we believe continued execution can drive shares higher.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive traded up $0.16, reaching $318.94, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,644. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $321.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.35, for a total transaction of $1,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,366 shares of company stock valued at $59,929,512. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $6,070,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $545,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

