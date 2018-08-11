Oracle (ORCL) & Cogent Communications (CCOI) Financial Comparison

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Oracle has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oracle and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 9.61% 23.14% 8.75% Cogent Communications 2.13% -22.38% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $39.83 billion 5.02 $3.83 billion $2.82 17.13 Cogent Communications $485.17 million 4.85 $5.87 million $0.38 133.29

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oracle and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 11 18 0 2.62 Cogent Communications 3 7 2 0 1.92

Oracle presently has a consensus target price of $56.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Dividends

Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oracle pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cogent Communications pays out 547.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oracle has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cogent Communications has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oracle beats Cogent Communications on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ?last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the company's network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 53 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

