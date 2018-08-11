Oppenheimer Comments on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

