Oppenheimer Analysts Give Wright Medical Group (WMGI) a $28.00 Price Target

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been given a $28.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

WMGI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

WMGI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $164,468.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,888 shares of company stock worth $1,777,201 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

