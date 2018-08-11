Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,265,139 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 13th total of 73,367,143 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,841,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,562.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 562,719 shares of company stock worth $2,541,630. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 489,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 245,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.