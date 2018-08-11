OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Tops $11.07 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $179,068.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00295881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00192627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,789,281 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

