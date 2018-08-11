One Liberty Properties (OLP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Liberty Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.1668028394728 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OLP opened at $28.31 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $25,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,940 shares in the company, valued at $830,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,080 shares of company stock worth $387,575. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

