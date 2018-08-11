Omeros (OMER) Shares Down 18.3% Following Weak Earnings

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 2,368,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,068,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. MED reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,480 shares in the company, valued at $463,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,107. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

