Omeros (OMER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Omeros traded down $3.97, reaching $17.73, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,265. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.19.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $877,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,107. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

