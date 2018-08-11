Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 96.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

