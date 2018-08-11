Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

OLBK opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.09%. analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $995,853.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Suit II bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,823.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,840 shares of company stock worth $203,511 and have sold 74,856 shares worth $2,592,235. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

