Okta Inc (OKTA) General Counsel Sells $141,900.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $141,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 1,280,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of -1.03.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.06 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.
