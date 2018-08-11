Okta Inc (OKTA) General Counsel Sells $141,900.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $141,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 1,280,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of -1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Okta by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,078,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,520,000 after buying an additional 1,585,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.06 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

