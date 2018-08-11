Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.37, but opened at $77.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 365286 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $241,052,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $93,394,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,145 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

