Nuvista Energy (NVA) PT Raised to C$12.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Nuvista Energy opened at C$7.69 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$9.89.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$124.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.60 million. Nuvista Energy had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

