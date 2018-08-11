Nutrien (NTR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $52,228,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $120,297,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.