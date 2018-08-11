Nuance Communications (NUAN) PT Raised to $20.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUAN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,205,000 after buying an additional 2,782,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,597,000 after buying an additional 243,866 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $50,579,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.