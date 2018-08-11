NRG Energy (NRG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0908176751898 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NRG Energy opened at $33.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

