Novavax (NVAX) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6824506774467 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NVAX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20. Novavax has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

In related news, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,902.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,660.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,007 shares of company stock worth $258,446 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

