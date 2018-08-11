Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp traded up $0.45, reaching $42.90, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 36,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.76. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $25,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,490 shares of company stock worth $100,830. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

