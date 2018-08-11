Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Thursday.

NFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NFBK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $263,882.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 353,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,270.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 19,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $316,591.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,022. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter worth $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

