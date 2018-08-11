Northcoast Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons opened at $34.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 132.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

